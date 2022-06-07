Advertise With Us
Gator attacks man in North Port

12 facts you might not know about alligators
(tcw-ksla)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A hotel guest in North Port was hospitalized after an alligator bit a chunk out of his leg early Tuesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the man, was walking outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel at about 12:30 a.m., when he noticed a dark figure moving along the bushes on the shell path.

The man later told deputies it looked like a dog with a long leash, so he did not feel the need to retreat.

The alligator then bit his right leg and held on. As the man tried to get away, the gator ripped a chunk of his muscle from his leg.

The victim found a deputy nearby responding to an unrelated call. The deputy alerted rescue personnel who took the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another deputy responding to the incident was able to capture the alligator while an alligator trapper was en route. The trapper removed the gator from the area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

