Dry weather in the forecast for the next couple of days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A high pressure system hanging out is giving us clear skies and a dry outlook through Thursday.

There’s a chance of inland summer-type thundershowers in DeSoto and Hardee counties later in the afternoon. But Manatee and Sarasota counties, especially along the coast are showing much drier conditions through Thursday.

On Friday expect scattered showers later in the day, and on Saturday and Sunday there is a 50% chance of rain throughout all our Suncoast counties.

