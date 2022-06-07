Advertise With Us
Dry weather in the forecast for the next couple of days

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A high pressure system hanging out is giving us clear skies and a dry outlook through Thursday.

There’s a chance of inland summer-type thundershowers in DeSoto and Hardee counties later in the afternoon. But Manatee and Sarasota counties, especially along the coast are showing much drier conditions through Thursday.

On Friday expect scattered showers later in the day, and on Saturday and Sunday there is a 50% chance of rain throughout all our Suncoast counties.

