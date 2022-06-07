Advertise With Us
Donate blood to save lives and get free ice cream!

(walb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VENICE. Fla. (WWSB) - One Blood has announced a great way to save a life and satisfy your sweet tooth.

One Blood has partnered with Blue Bell Ice Cream and each donor will receive a free 3oz cup of ice cream at the blood drive on Wednesday, June 8. The drive is outside Venice City hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The blood drive will also be taking platelet donations. Along with free ice cream for donors, there is also opportunity for a free limited edition t-shirt and a $20 eGift card.

One Blood is encouraging everyone who feels well to come out and give the “gift of life.”

You can find more information about blood drives and scheduling your donations here.

