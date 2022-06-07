City commissioners in Palmetto unanimously shoot down apartment development at Riviera Dunes

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - With an unanimous vote, city commissioners in Palmetto sending a message that they did hear their residents loud and clear.

“I was a little surprised, but I am very happy that the commission did right by the community of Palmetto,” said Saul Fineman, a Riviera Dunes resident and Secretary of the Master HOA Association.

A proposed apartment development on more than 8 acres did have a lot of residents of Riviera Dunes all fired up.

“It scares us because we know once this is built, if the city continues to ignore these problems that are going to happen, we’re going to be stuck, our taxpayers paying to remedy the problem that this build would cause,” said Lynn Daniel, President of the HOA for the Homes of Riviera Dunes.

255 apartments were proposed to be built on the corner of Riviera Dunes Way and Haben Boulevard in Palmetto in front of Riviera Dunes. The city’s five commissioners making the decision on Monday night to not move ahead with it. Many residents opposed to this on hand in red shirts. Although the mayor doesn’t have a vote on this, she says there’s always room for projects like this, as long as it makes sense.

“We try to make sure we look at everything very seriously, make sure it fits but also we do like to see development, we do like to see growth,” said Shirley Groover Bryant, Mayor of Palmetto.

Riviera Dunes is made of many different sections including homes, condos, townhomes and a marina.

Residents say they do have many concerns, especially the increase in traffic that this would have brought on.

This would have been in addition to the hotel that’s being built nearby as well as another apartment complex.

“We’ve all come out, we’ve stated our concerns on every level,” said Elizabeth, a resident of the Homes of Riviera Dunes and former HOA President of Bel Mare. “We’re the ones living here and we do promote development, we want smart development.”

Residents say they wouldn’t be opposed to something that’s considered mixed use such as retail and some apartments. The city’s planning and zoning had voted in favor of recommending the amending of the ordinance that would allow these apartments to be built on that land. That was the step before it made it’s way to the city commission.

“It’s always been my attitude to try and massage things, and try to make it work for everybody,” said Groover Bryant.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.