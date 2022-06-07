Advertise With Us
4-legged customer refuses to leave at closing

Bentley the dog taken home by the Bradenton Police Department
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A lost dog, Bentley, found his way into a Dollar General in Bradenton and refused to leave at closing time.

Officers were responding to a call about the ‘customer’ that just did not want to leave.

The good boy’s owners were found and he was returned home.

