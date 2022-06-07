4-legged customer refuses to leave at closing

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A lost dog, Bentley, found his way into a Dollar General in Bradenton and refused to leave at closing time.

Officers were responding to a call about the ‘customer’ that just did not want to leave.

The good boy’s owners were found and he was returned home.

Officers responded to a call about a customer who pawsitivily refused to leave at closing time. The shopper was Bentley, a giant pooch who wandered away from home, into the store & spent hours browsing. Officers found Bentley's owner & returned him - no receipt required! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/lkkUtYVGTT — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) June 7, 2022

