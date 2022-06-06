State Attorney: Murder suspect dies in Sarasota jail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man suspected in the deaths of two women in wooded areas along U.S. 41 died Sunday morning of apparent natural causes in the Sarasota County Jail.

William Devonshire was facing charges in the death of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley. Ripley was found dead in Centennial Park Feb. 25. The medical examiner found that Ripley died due to blunt force trauma and manual strangulation.

Sarasota Police also believed that Devonshire was a strong suspect in a second death -- The body of Vickie Levitch was found on Tamiami Trail March 10. Levitch also died from asphyxiation by strangulation, investigators said.

“We have indisputable evidence that links Devonshire to both of the homicides that occurred in February and March of this year,” Sarasota Police Capt. Johnathan Todd said in a news release Monday.

“After analyzing the evidence in both homicides, we have determined that William Devonshire committed both crimes. Our detectives were in the process of writing a probable cause affidavit charging Devonshire with the murder of the second female victim in March of this year when we learned of his death,” he said.

Sarasota Police say they have closed both cases with Devonshire’s death.

Devonshire was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in May. He was returned to the jail May 27, and was under hospice care with a do-not-resuscitate order.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are confident Devonshire died from a medical-related illness but the official cause of death will come from the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.

