Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

State Attorney: Murder suspect dies in Sarasota jail

William Devonshire
William Devonshire(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man suspected in the deaths of two women in wooded areas along U.S. 41 died Sunday morning of apparent natural causes in the Sarasota County Jail.

William Devonshire was facing charges in the death of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley. Ripley was found dead in Centennial Park Feb. 25. The medical examiner found that Ripley died due to blunt force trauma and manual strangulation.

Sarasota Police also believed that Devonshire was a strong suspect in a second death -- The body of Vickie Levitch was found on Tamiami Trail March 10. Levitch also died from asphyxiation by strangulation, investigators said.

“We have indisputable evidence that links Devonshire to both of the homicides that occurred in February and March of this year,” Sarasota Police Capt. Johnathan Todd said in a news release Monday.

“After analyzing the evidence in both homicides, we have determined that William Devonshire committed both crimes. Our detectives were in the process of writing a probable cause affidavit charging Devonshire with the murder of the second female victim in March of this year when we learned of his death,” he said.

Sarasota Police say they have closed both cases with Devonshire’s death.

Devonshire was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in May. He was returned to the jail May 27, and was under hospice care with a do-not-resuscitate order. 

Sheriff’s Office detectives are confident Devonshire died from a medical-related illness but the official cause of death will come from the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th Avenue West Palmetto Shooting
UPDATE: Shots fired in Palmetto leave store owners and residents unsettled
DeSantis drops mask punishment for Sarasota schools
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Pedestrian killed on Tamiami Trail at Stickney Point Road
Tropicana Field
Cash: Rays player not wearing LGBTQ logos won’t divide team

Latest News

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 5, 2020
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - June 5, 2020
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 7am - June 5, 2020