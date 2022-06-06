Seventh annual Stop The Violence cookout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “Stop the Violence” cookout was a free event for the public with food, music, and vendors. The event was put on by The Streets of Paradise, an organization that aims to help the homeless and stop injustice.

The event was more important this year due to the increased violence across the country. Most recently, the mass shooting in Philadelphia -- and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Streets of Paradise founder, Gregory Cruz, said that changes need to be made by adding policies and legislation.

The event started at 1 p.m. and there was a table with socks, backpacks, toothpaste, and more for guests to take home.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.