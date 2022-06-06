Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Seventh annual Stop The Violence cookout

7th annual stop the violence cookout
7th annual stop the violence cookout(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “Stop the Violence” cookout was a free event for the public with food, music, and vendors. The event was put on by The Streets of Paradise, an organization that aims to help the homeless and stop injustice.

The event was more important this year due to the increased violence across the country. Most recently, the mass shooting in Philadelphia -- and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Streets of Paradise founder, Gregory Cruz, said that changes need to be made by adding policies and legislation.

The event started at 1 p.m. and there was a table with socks, backpacks, toothpaste, and more for guests to take home.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Pedestrian killed on Tamiami Trail at Stickney Point Road
Little change in strength expected through the morning
Tropical system to make landfall Saturday morning
File photo of police lights.
Person found shot; storefronts damaged by gunfire in Palmetto
The 8 a.m. Saturday radar image.
8 a.m. update: Tropical storm watch has ended on the Suncoast
Disturbance Remains Poorly Organized
Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

Latest News

ABC7 News at 12:30pm - June 3, 2022
ABC7 News at Noon - June 3, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - June 3, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - June 3, 2022