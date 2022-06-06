Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

School District of Manatee County to hold job fairs for support staff

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will be holding four Support Staff Job Fairs this June.

The events will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9; Thursday, June 16; Thursday, June 23 and Thursday, June 30. Interested job seekers can apply and interview for positions on the same day. The job fairs are being held at the Wakeland Support Center, located at 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton.

Open positions include: School Bus Drivers, School Bus Attendants, Cafeteria Managers, Custodians, Food Service Workers and Vehicle Mechanics. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online before the Support Staff Job Fairs.

For more information or view a list of open positions, please visit www.ManateeSchools.net/Careers or call (941) 739-5700.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th Avenue West Palmetto Shooting
UPDATE: Shots fired in Palmetto leave store owners and residents unsettled
DeSantis drops mask punishment for Sarasota schools
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Pedestrian killed on Tamiami Trail at Stickney Point Road
William Devonshire
State Attorney: Murder suspect dies in Sarasota jail

Latest News

meals on wheels plus of manatee ribbon cutting
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee held ribbon cutting event
Volusia County Sheriff's Deputies commandeered a boat to catch up with a suspect
Volusia County Deputies use family's boat to catch jet ski theft suspect
Deputies commandeered a family's boat to capture a theft suspect.
Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief
Nicholas Cruz.
Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting case try to withdraw