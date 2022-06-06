School District of Manatee County to hold job fairs for support staff

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will be holding four Support Staff Job Fairs this June.

The events will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9; Thursday, June 16; Thursday, June 23 and Thursday, June 30. Interested job seekers can apply and interview for positions on the same day. The job fairs are being held at the Wakeland Support Center, located at 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton.

Open positions include: School Bus Drivers, School Bus Attendants, Cafeteria Managers, Custodians, Food Service Workers and Vehicle Mechanics. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online before the Support Staff Job Fairs.

For more information or view a list of open positions, please visit www.ManateeSchools.net/Careers or call (941) 739-5700.

