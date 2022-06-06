Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee held ribbon cutting event

meals on wheels plus of manatee ribbon cutting
meals on wheels plus of manatee ribbon cutting(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate their new two-story facility. The new facility was a consolidation that brought all employees to the new location.

The property was already owned by Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee and used to house a few employees and the food bank. The second floor also has a nutrition center that will be used for training sessions.

The new building has a state-of-the-art call center allowing for better response to the community and partners.

The group is still waiting for their appliances for the nutrition center to come in and then the facility will be finished and ready go.

