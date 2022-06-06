Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
MCAT annouces changes in two popular routes

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit will make several changes to its fixed-route bus service beginning Saturday, June 11. The changes will enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County.

Route 99, which connects Manatee and Sarasota counties, will continue to operate every 20 minutes between 5-9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. There are some minor adjustments to the schedule to create some northbound trips to downtown Bradenton after 8 p.m.

Route 3, which serves Manatee Avenue between downtown Bradenton and the Manatee County Public Beach, will also see minor changes. Eastbound trips to Walmart on State Road 64 have been added, leaving from the downtown station at 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

All changes to MCAT route schedules will be available for pick-up on each bus and online at mymanatee.org/MCAT.

