Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake, authorities said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Scott T. Johnson.

According to the coroner’s office, the propeller of the boat hit Johnson’s leg, causing massive blood loss. He then suffered a heart attack when rescuers pulled him from Lake Keowee, the coroner said.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th Avenue West Palmetto Shooting
UPDATE: Shots fired in Palmetto leave store owners and residents unsettled
DeSantis drops mask punishment for Sarasota schools
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Pedestrian killed on Tamiami Trail at Stickney Point Road
William Devonshire
State Attorney: Murder suspect dies in Sarasota jail

Latest News

Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Lightning Strikes at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center
Lightning strikes at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center
Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont,...
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote