Man charged in fatal Lee County hit-and-run

A bicyclist was killed in the Dec. 2021
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in Dec. 2021.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving with a revoked license in connection with the death of a bicyclist in December 2021.

Tyrone Lamont Bundren, 41, of Fort Myers was charged following an investigation into the crash.

The incident occurred on US 41 in Lee County in Dec. 2021. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Bundren struck a bicyclist on the roadway and fled the scene. A second vehicle, also ran over the victim. The second car lost control and struck a tree. FHP says that Bundren fled the scene with the bicycle still under his vehicle.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle about a mile from the crash site and then say Bundren fled on foot.

After investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Division arrested Bundren.

