Free meals available for kids this summer

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank wants to remind parents who rely on free or reduced cost school lunches for their children still access free meals over the summer.

Meals are still available through the Food Bank, in partnership with Food and Nutrition Services of Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

The summer months can be especially difficult for the children of families struggling to put food on the table.

The distribution schedules can be found here.

