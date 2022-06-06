Food4Families to provide services for Manatee County families

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - As summer approaches Food4Families is providing families with bags of food to last them at least two days.

These events are drive through, social distanced and free.

This is in response to an increased need in the summer. Food4Families wants to help Manatee County get the nutrients they need.

You can find the different distribution locations along with dates and times on the website by clicking here.

