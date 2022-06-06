Advertise With Us
Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A family got a big surprise at Ormond Beach on Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski. The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating the in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim. He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

