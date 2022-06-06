Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Cash: Rays player not wearing LGBTQ logos won’t divide team

Tropicana Field
Tropicana Field
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A number of Tampa Bay Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday that recognized the LGBTQ community.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed it after Sunday’s game, saying he doesn’t think it’ll negatively impact the clubhouse because discussions among the players over past few weeks were constructive and emphasized the value of differing perspectives.

“First and foremost, I think the organization has done a really good thing to have Pride Night’s supporting our gay community to come out and have a nice night at the ballpark,” Cash said. “Impressed that our players have had those conversions and we want to support our players that choose to wear or choose not to wear to the best of our capabilities.”

Reliever Jason Adam was among those who opted out, and said it was a “faith-based decision” for him.

“It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s (Jesus) encouraged us to live for our good, not to withhold,” Adam told the Tampa Bay Times. “But we love these men and women, we care about them and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

Earlier this year, Florida legislators passed a law, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed, that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics argue that the law’s true intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families.

Members of the LGBTQ community took part in pregame activities and mini LGBTQ flags were given out to fans.

Saturday’s attendance was 19,452, above the season average of 16,868. The turnout for Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox was 11,162.

___

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Pedestrian killed on Tamiami Trail at Stickney Point Road
Little change in strength expected through the morning
Tropical system to make landfall Saturday morning
File photo of police lights.
Person found shot; storefronts damaged by gunfire in Palmetto
The 8 a.m. Saturday radar image.
8 a.m. update: Tropical storm watch has ended on the Suncoast
Disturbance Remains Poorly Organized
Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

Latest News

bolts
Lightning set to take on Rangers in Game 1
lwr
Lakewood Ranch softball heads to semi-finals
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) sprays water on his face during a...
Defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning back in East finals
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) sprays water on his face during a...
Defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning back in East finals