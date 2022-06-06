1 injured in Palmetto shooting

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Shots were fired on Friday evening in front of businesses on 10th Avenue West in Palmetto.

Multiple individuals exchanged gunfire. An individual was shot while sitting in their car.

Stores and nearby vehicles were also hit with gunfire.

The victim was driven to Bradenton where they were left abandoned in the vehicle. He was then taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital and does not have any life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for a possible second vehicle that was at the scene and could be related.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting they are urged to contact Detective Vincent Diorio at 941-303-0873 or contact Manatee Crime Stoppers here.

