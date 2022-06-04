UPDATE: Shots fired in Palmetto leave store owners and residents unsettled

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police Department is still looking for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting on 10th Avenue West. The shooting occurred last night around 7 p.m. and multiple shots were fired.

Businesses on the block had bullet holes through their awnings and one store had the glass above their door cracked. A truck was also hit by a bullet shattering the windshield.

Stores on the block still opened and were unsettled by the events. Most of them found the damage to their stores when they opened up. The store that had its glass cracked did not open up today.

Most store owners and operators said this is a quiet neighborhood where gun activity does not occur.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Palmetto Police Department.

