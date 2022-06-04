Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

The 11 p.m. cone for the tropical system moving toward Florida.
The 11 p.m. cone for the tropical system moving toward Florida.(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning. There have been no changes to its strength.

The 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center says that the disturbance was centered near latitude 24.5 North, longitude 83.7 West.

On the forecast track, the system should move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, and then over the southwestern Atlantic north of the northwestern Bahamas late Saturday through Sunday.

Strong upper-level winds and dry air will prevent the disturbance from rapidly strengthening, but some areas of flooding are still possible, particularly in south Sarasota, Charlotte, Hardee, and Highlands counties where a Flood Watch remains in effect. Rainfall amounts are forecast to drop off sharply farther north in Manatee counties, where the risk of flooding is lower.

Latest forecast model data suggest the heaviest rain will come to an end along the Suncoast during the mid or late morning hours of Saturday, but is expected to continue until Saturday afternoon along the Atlantic coast.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - First Alert Weather Friday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - First Alert Weather Friday

Most Read

A look at the storm in the Tropics.
Tropical storm watch in effect for Manatee and Sarasota Counties
Expect mainly some heavy rain with gusty winds
Tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida
The latest forecast track
Tropical storm warning issued for the Suncoast
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Aaron Payton
Second Memorial Day gun incident reported on Siesta Key

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Several gunshots fired in Palmetto
A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Fatal car crash at intersection of Stickney Point Rd and S. Tamiami
Disturbance Remains Poorly Organized
Tropical system to make landfall Saturday
Lots of rain expected from the storm that's hitting Charlotte County and Southern Sarasota...
Charlotte County and Southern Sarasota County bracing for powerful storm