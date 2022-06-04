Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning. There have been no changes to its strength.

The 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center says that the disturbance was centered near latitude 24.5 North, longitude 83.7 West.

On the forecast track, the system should move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, and then over the southwestern Atlantic north of the northwestern Bahamas late Saturday through Sunday.

Strong upper-level winds and dry air will prevent the disturbance from rapidly strengthening, but some areas of flooding are still possible, particularly in south Sarasota, Charlotte, Hardee, and Highlands counties where a Flood Watch remains in effect. Rainfall amounts are forecast to drop off sharply farther north in Manatee counties, where the risk of flooding is lower.

Latest forecast model data suggest the heaviest rain will come to an end along the Suncoast during the mid or late morning hours of Saturday, but is expected to continue until Saturday afternoon along the Atlantic coast.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.