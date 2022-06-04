Advertise With Us
Tropical storm warning discontinued, flood watch in effect

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical storm warning has been discontinued for the west coast of Florida.

A flood watch was issued at 8 a.m. and will expire by 4:30 p.m.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft failed to find an organized system in the Gulf waters that would qualify as a tropical depression or a tropical storm.

The system continued to deteriorate overnight, forecasters said.

The remaining hazards on the Suncoast include dangerous boating conditions and a few downpours during the first half of the day that may contain gusty winds. In general, the rains will taper off during the evening with breezy conditions continuing into the evening.

After the system moves into the Atlantic tomorrow, we will see sunshine return and winds will begin to relax.

The brunt of what remains of this system will mainly affect South Florida. Tropical storm warnings are still in effect for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to Card Sound Bridge, as well as the Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas.

