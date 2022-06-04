Several gunshots fired in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say someone fired numerous gunshots Friday evening on 10th Avenue striking store front windows and hitting a parked car.

Chief of Police, Scott Tyler, said one person was shot in the leg and is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Officers rushed to the scene they were here pretty quickly when we arrived we found shell casings we found some damage to the storefronts here there was nobody around a short time later we learned that the Bradenton Police Department were out with a person who was shot over on the southside of the river in Bradenton we were able to establish that he was part of what happened here.”

The suspect still remains at large. Police are hoping surveillance video from the stores will help lead them to a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the Palmetto shooting is urged to call the Palmetto Police Department.

