Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen in Las Vegas

Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is...
Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced.

Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.

According to LVMPD, Synder got into an altercation while driving in a neighborhood near N. Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive. After the initial incident, Snyder drove his personal vehicle to his home and returned in his unmarked police vehicle to the citizen’s location.

Police said the incident escalated further and Snyder drew his firearm on the citizen.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Snyder violated the law, and an arrest warrant was issued,” LVMPD said. Synder then surrendered to police and was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau. LVMPD said he will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the confirmation of charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the storm in the Tropics.
Tropical storm watch in effect for Manatee and Sarasota Counties
Expect mainly some heavy rain with gusty winds
Tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida
The latest forecast track
Tropical storm warning issued for the Suncoast
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Aaron Payton
Second Memorial Day gun incident reported on Siesta Key

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Several gunshots fired in Palmetto
The 11 p.m. cone for the tropical system moving toward Florida.
Tropical system to make landfall Saturday
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying 1/6 panel; Meadows won’t be charged
A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Fatal car crash at intersection of Stickney Point Rd and S. Tamiami