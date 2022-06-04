Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say

An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet. (Source: WLS, Naperville PD, CNN)
By John Garcia
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A veteran police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop on Friday.

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured in the incident.

Authorities said investigators at the scene collected numerous bullet casings and a hatchet the suspect was reportedly carrying.

Police shared an image from the officer’s body-worn camera that showed the man holding the hatchet in his right hand.

“A man quickly exited the vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand,” said Naperville Police Department Chief Jason Arres.

Police said that’s when the officer opened fire, shooting the suspect, who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident started with a traffic stop, according to Naperville police. A second car pulled up during that stop, and investigators are working to determine whether the man was somehow related to the person in the car that stopped.

Naperville police said state, county investigators and the FBI are investigating the incident.

“These agencies are working together and conducting an independent investigation,” Arres said.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect mainly some heavy rain with gusty winds
Tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida
A look at the storm in the Tropics.
Tropical storm watch in effect for Manatee and Sarasota Counties
The latest forecast track
Tropical storm warning issued for the Suncoast
A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Pedestrian killed on Tamiami Trail at Stickney Point Road

Latest News

Latest on storm remnants.
All warnings and watches expire for Suncoast
10th Avenue West Palmetto Shooting
UPDATE: Shots fired in Palmetto leave store owners and residents unsettled
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame arrested by FBI on money laundering charges
Lincoln Aquatic Center Closed
Lincoln Aquatic Center closed this weekend due to severe weather