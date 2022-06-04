Advertise With Us
Lincoln Aquatic Center closed this weekend due to severe weather

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the tropical storm affecting the area Friday, the Lincoln Aquatic Center kept its gates locked all weekend. The center had its grand opening during Memorial Day weekend with hours of operation from noon to 4 p.m.

The center will be closed on Sunday.

For the months of June and July, Manatee County waived the $2 fee per person. Children under the age of 15 must have a parent or guardian with them.

