Fatal car crash at intersection of Stickney Point Rd and S. Tamiami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday June 3 a bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Sarasota.

The crash happened at around 9pm at the intersection of Stickney Point Road and South Tamiami Trail. FHP Troopers and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating the incident and have closed off the roads so they can piece together what led up to the fatal crash.

ABC7 will continue to update this story with the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.