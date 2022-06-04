Advertise With Us
Fatal car crash at intersection of Stickney Point Rd and S. Tamiami

A man dies in car-bicycle collision
A man dies in car-bicycle collision(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday June 3 a bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Sarasota.

The crash happened at around 9pm at the intersection of Stickney Point Road and South Tamiami Trail. FHP Troopers and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating the incident and have closed off the roads so they can piece together what led up to the fatal crash.

ABC7 will continue to update this story with the latest developments.

