5 a.m. update shows tropical disturbance may be fizzling out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the potential tropical cyclone we’ve been tracking has failed to intensify.

The National Hurricane Center and the Hurricane Hunter aircraft have failed to find an organized system in the Gulf waters that would qualify as a tropical depression or a tropical storm.

In fact, the system has continued to deteriorate overnight. The hurricane center bluntly states, ”the system has gone the wrong way in becoming a tropical cyclone,” although there is an outside chance that there could be a storm or two locally that might contain gusts to minimal tropical storm strength.

The main hazards remain dangerous boating weather and a few downpours during the first half of the day that contain gusty winds. In general, the rains will taper off during the evening with breezy conditions continuing into the evening.

After the system moves into the Atlantic tomorrow, we will see sunshine return and winds will begin to relax.

