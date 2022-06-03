Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
US Coast Guard Clearwater Station rescues man outside of Jacksonville

U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater
U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater(United States Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew assisted with a medical emergency.

The crew medevaced a 60-year-old man aboard a 28-foot ocean rowboat , called the Amelia Earhart, 127 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla. The man was experiencing chest pains and was transferred to Halifax Medical Center.

You can check out video of the crew in action here.

Post by U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

