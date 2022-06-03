Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning.

Tropical Disturbance Approaching Florida (WWSB)

The 5 o’clock advisory from the National Hurricane Center placed the tropical disturbance about 350 miles southwest of Fort Myers, or a bit more than 400 miles from the Suncoast. It’s moving toward the northeast near 7 mph and may still become a tropical depression or tropical storm prior to moving ashore over Southwest Florida early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds are near 40 mph.

Heavy Rainfall Possible in south Sarasota, Highlands, and Charlotte Counties (WWSB)

Strong upper-level winds and dry air will prevent the disturbance from rapidly strengthening, but some areas of flooding are still possible, particularly in south Sarasota, Charlotte, Hardee, and Highlands counties where a Flood Watch remains in effect. Rainfall amounts are forecast to drop off sharply farther north in Manatee counties, where the risk of flooding is lower.

Latest forecast model data suggest the heaviest rain will come to an end along the Suncoast during the mid or late morning hours of Saturday, but is expected to continue until Saturday afternoon along the Atlantic coast.

