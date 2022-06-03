Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

Disturbance Remains Poorly Organized
Disturbance Remains Poorly Organized(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning.

Tropical Disturbance Approaching Florida
Tropical Disturbance Approaching Florida(WWSB)

The 5 o’clock advisory from the National Hurricane Center placed the tropical disturbance about 350 miles southwest of Fort Myers, or a bit more than 400 miles from the Suncoast. It’s moving toward the northeast near 7 mph and may still become a tropical depression or tropical storm prior to moving ashore over Southwest Florida early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds are near 40 mph.

Heavy Rainfall Possible in south Sarasota, Highlands, and Charlotte Counties
Heavy Rainfall Possible in south Sarasota, Highlands, and Charlotte Counties(WWSB)

Strong upper-level winds and dry air will prevent the disturbance from rapidly strengthening, but some areas of flooding are still possible, particularly in south Sarasota, Charlotte, Hardee, and Highlands counties where a Flood Watch remains in effect. Rainfall amounts are forecast to drop off sharply farther north in Manatee counties, where the risk of flooding is lower.

Latest forecast model data suggest the heaviest rain will come to an end along the Suncoast during the mid or late morning hours of Saturday, but is expected to continue until Saturday afternoon along the Atlantic coast.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - First Alert Weather Friday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - First Alert Weather Friday

Most Read

A look at the storm in the Tropics.
Tropical storm watch in effect for Manatee and Sarasota Counties
Expect mainly some heavy rain with gusty winds
Tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
The latest forecast track
Tropical storm warning issued for the Suncoast
Aaron Payton
Second Memorial Day gun incident reported on Siesta Key

Latest News

The latest cone of Potential Tropical Storm Alex
Storm slowly moving toward Florida, no warnings lifted
Closings include events and public pool closures.
First Alert Weather: Closings across the Suncoast
The latest forecast track
Tropical storm warning issued for the Suncoast
Tracking the Storm June 3, 2022
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am - VOD - clipped version WX