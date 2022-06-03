Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida

11 p.m. advisory shows little change in projected path
Expect mainly some heavy rain with gusty winds
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 p.m. from the National Hurricane Center tropical storm watches remain in effect for parts of Manatee and all of Sarasota Counties. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is a tropical storm warning is now in effect for Charlotte County southward through the Florida Keys. Top winds remain at 35 mph with some higher gusts around the center of the storm which is now just north of the Yucatan peninsula in the SE Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm warning now in effect for Charlotte County southward
Tropical storm warning now in effect for Charlotte County southward(WWSB)

Upper level winds and shear will keep this storm from becoming a strong tropical storm but low end winds of 40-50 mph could happen mainly from Charlotte County southward. In Sarasota and Manatee Counties expect to see a breezy day on Friday with a chance for scattered showers and storms during the day. Winds will pick up once the sun has set on Friday and the rain chances will be increasing through the night. Look for squally weather Friday night and through much of the day on Saturday as the system moves across the state.

Forecast calling for 3-5 inches of rain in places
Forecast calling for 3-5 inches of rain in places(WWSB)

Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches of rain can be expected with some isolated areas getting close to 8 inches of rainfall with this storm. We can expect to see winds in the range of 30-40 mph during the morning hours of Saturday with some higher gusts as some of the squalls move through the area. There is also a possibility of an isolated tornado or two as these bands of storms move in.

Things will improve by late Saturday evening once the storm moves over to the east coast of Florida. By Sunday skies will clear and the rain chances drop to 30% for afternoon and evening storms.

Sunday looks to be nice with partly cloudy skies and a small chance for showers with a high of 90.

