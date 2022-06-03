Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tropical storm warning issued for the Suncoast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical storm warning has been issued for Sarasota and parts of Manatee counties.

A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

As of 5 a.m. today, hurricane hunter aircraft and meteorologists were unable to find a center of circulation in the massive amount of rain the wind that is to the east and north of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Another aircraft will investigate this morning but, until a center is found, the system cannot be classified as a tropical depression or tropical storm.

However, they did find tropical storm winds located in thunderstorms removed from the suspected location of the circulation center. Computer models remain in surprisingly good agreement on the evolution and track of the system so, with respect to the models, the forecast cone has been shifted south of Sarasota and Manatee counties and the timing speed up a bit with the storm landing around Fort Myers early Saturday morning.

For the Suncoast it means periods of heavy rains starting this afternoon and going into Saturday morning and possibly afternoon as well. Total rain amounts are estimated at 1 to 3 inches but there is a potential for as much as 6 or even more.

If the center is found to be in a farther north location and the track adjusted northward, we could see stronger wind gusts. Regardless, the seas will be angry and boaters should stay off the water.

