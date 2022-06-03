Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast storm preps under way. Here’s info from your area.

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 5/25/2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 5/25/2022
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee and Sarasota Counties are both on alert and monitoring the tropics as the Suncoast falls under a Tropical Storm Warning.

In North Port, officials say they are coming out of its dry season and water levels are still low in Myakkahatchee Creek and the City’s canals. Due to the low water levels and available capacity, there is no plan currently to lower water levels in the system at this time. The Department of Public Works is monitoring rainfall amounts and water levels as the weather event moves through and take action if necessary to address any issues within the City storm water drainage system.

Additionally, staff are clearing storm water grates and outlets.

In Venice, the City’s outfalls for drainage. Public Works is fueling its fleet and preparing barricades if the weather worsens. ABC7 will update this story if the Jetty of Fishing Pier close.

In Manatee County, Public Safety is monitoring the situation.

The City of Bradenton says The Riverwalk Splash Pad will be closed through the weekend starting Friday due to the weather. The drains will be cleaned of debris on Monday morning.

ABC7 will compile a list of event cancellations and keep you up to date while the First Alert Weather team monitors the situations.

