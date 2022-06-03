Storm slowly moving toward Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Potential Tropical Cyclone One continues to slowly move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Aircraft data indicates the disturbance has changed little in organization during the past several hours, with heavy rains spreading across western Cuba and South Florida.

A tropical storm warning was issued early Friday for Sarasota and parts of Manatee counties.

A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the disturbance was centered near latitude 22.6 North, longitude 86.4 West. The system is moving toward the northeast at about 5 mph and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed starting later today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later today, and some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida today and tonight. Additional strengthening is possible after the system moves past Florida over the western Atlantic late Saturday and Sunday.

For the Suncoast it means periods of heavy rains starting this afternoon and going into Saturday morning and possibly afternoon as well. Total rain amounts are estimated at 1 to 3 inches but there is a potential for as much as 6 or even more.

If the center is found to be in a farther north location and the track adjusted northward, we could see stronger wind gusts. Regardless, the seas will be angry and boaters should stay off the water.

