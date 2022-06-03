Senior citizens on the Suncoast concerned with affordability issues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Affordability on the minds of many senior citizens on the Suncoast. This as Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried paying a visit to the Newtown section of Sarasota to lay out her plan to help seniors. Newtown resident and activist Valerie Buchand says it’s a very scary time right now, especially for the older population.

“I just really think it’s a demonic spirit that’s out right now,” said Buchand.

Activists and senior citizens frustrated with not being able to afford living here. They say greed and dramatic increases to rents and housing prices are a big part of the problem.

“With their check, they have to pay bills, then you’re talking about going up on rent,” said Buchand. “I mean people are just not caring about people.”

Senior citizens say it’s not only the housing, but also the rising costs of prescription drugs. For seniors, food and gas prices making it that much more difficult.

“Oh my goodness, it’s one of the highest prices, cost of living anywhere,” said Louise Machinist, a senior citizen from Sarasota. “How can people afford to live here and of course everything is skyrocketing.”

Seniors saying they are happy some politicians on the state level are focusing on this issue. They say they would like to see more local government get involved.

“We need the government on every level to solve this crisis, to come up with solutions that are doable and affordable for the whole mass of citizens,” said Machinist.

Many senior citizens live on a fixed income or have jobs that don’t pay enough to keep up with rising costs. There’s hope that help is on the way.

“I say to God be the glory, but we must find a solution,” said Buchand.

Homesharing is one of the solutions some local groups are looking into. They will be talking all about this in the coming days.

