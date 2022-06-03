Manatee County makes sandbags available

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works crews have been getting ready for potentially inclement weather.

The county is preparing tons of sandbags for distribution at some of the region’s more flood-prone locations – including Manatee Beach.

Twelve pallets of sandbags are being distributed at 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, on a first-come, first-served basis with a ten-bag-per-person limit.

General public self-serve locations are available at the Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd Street E in Palmetto and the Myakka Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Rd. in Myakka City.

