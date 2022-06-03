Community cleanup set for June 11

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will host a free community cleanup in the Lake Sarasota area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 11.

Clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings. Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at Sarasota Baptist Church, 7091 Proctor Road.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances, computers and tires no larger than 25X16 will not be accepted.

Hazardous materials may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net.

