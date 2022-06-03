Charlotte County and Southern Sarasota County bracing for powerful storm

MANASOTA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf of Mexico a lot angrier than usual on Friday in South Sarasota County and Charlotte County. A powerful storm dumping lots of rain, and expected to dump a lot more. Emergency officials say flooding is the big concern.

“It just takes one line, one band to stall over and dump a fair amount of rain over a short amount of time for flooding to occur,” said Patrick Fuller, the Emergency Management Director for Charlotte County. “So there are no areas that are immune to flooding in Southwest Florida.”

Anytime a storm comes in, it’s always concerning for homeowners on or near the beach. The same holds true for businesses on the water such as the Manasota Beach Club.

“We’re pretty concerned, we’re preparing by bringing in all the furniture, getting the gas cans filled up and getting it ready for the generator,” said Sydney B. Crampton, Manager of the Manasota Beach Club. “If necessary, we have a few guests here and we will be watching it carefully to see if they can stay or not.”

The threat of this storm not stopping people from having a good time on Manasota Beach and other nearby beaches. One family visiting Englewood from Colorado still making the most of their beach day ahead of the big storm.

“The surf is definitely a lot rougher than it was,” said Stephanie and Jeremy. “We’re being more cautious, we won’t let the kids go swimming out there.”

Emergency management officials in Charlotte County and up and down the coast keeping a very close eye on this storm. They are urging people to not take these storms lightly.

“Every season, every storm we have to take very seriously,” said Fuller. “There are no two storms that are alike and we have to be prepared regardless of what would happen. Hopefully this just becomes a good exercise to get us ready for the rest of the season, but we treat each and every event the same.”

