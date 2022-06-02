Watching the tropics for a rainy weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today the National Hurricane Center has growing confidence that at least some tropical development will take place in the next day or two off the Yucatan.

As of Thursday morning, the chance for development is 80%. Models suggest a tropical depression or minor tropical storm will move over South Florida and spread its rain across the southern half of the Florida peninsula with the heaviest of the wind and rain in the south tip of the state.

The largest concern for the Suncoast forecast is the chance of heavy rain which could lead to some local minor flooding of roads and poor drainage areas in the southern and interior areas, including Charlotte, Lee, and DeSoto counties.

Its still a bit early to put concrete numbers on anticipated rainfall as the system has not formed yet, but 1 to 3 inches area-wide with pockets of higher rain amounts seems reasonable, considering Thursday morning guidance. That could change with time.

In South Florida, the rain amounts could be as high as 7 to 10 inches. Anyone considering driving south to the tip of the state on Friday or Saturday should consider the likelihood of flooding rains there.

For us, it is very possible that Friday night and at least part of Saturday may be a washout. But when the rains will end on Saturday is still a question.

Once the system departs on Sunday the skies will begin to clear and sunshine will return.

