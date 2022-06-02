Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Watching the tropics for a rainy weekend

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today the National Hurricane Center has growing confidence that at least some tropical development will take place in the next day or two off the Yucatan.

As of Thursday morning, the chance for development is 80%. Models suggest a tropical depression or minor tropical storm will move over South Florida and spread its rain across the southern half of the Florida peninsula with the heaviest of the wind and rain in the south tip of the state.

The largest concern for the Suncoast forecast is the chance of heavy rain which could lead to some local minor flooding of roads and poor drainage areas in the southern and interior areas, including Charlotte, Lee, and DeSoto counties.

Its still a bit early to put concrete numbers on anticipated rainfall as the system has not formed yet, but 1 to 3 inches area-wide with pockets of higher rain amounts seems reasonable, considering Thursday morning guidance. That could change with time.

In South Florida, the rain amounts could be as high as 7 to 10 inches. Anyone considering driving south to the tip of the state on Friday or Saturday should consider the likelihood of flooding rains there.

For us, it is very possible that Friday night and at least part of Saturday may be a washout. But when the rains will end on Saturday is still a question.

Once the system departs on Sunday the skies will begin to clear and sunshine will return.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Payton
Second Memorial Day gun incident reported on Siesta Key
Chances increasing for storm to fire up
ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely
Afternoon storms turn severe over parts of Sarasota
Downburst from severe storm snaps utility poles
A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free

Latest News

Southbound I-75 traffic is Venice is slow due to a truck fire.
Truck fire slowing southbound-75 traffic in South Sarasota County
ABC7 News at 12:30pm - June 1, 2022
ABC7 News at Noon - June 1, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - June 1, 2022