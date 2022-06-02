Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropical storm watch in effect for Manatee and Sarasota Counties

A look at the storm in the Tropics.
A look at the storm in the Tropics.(Sat)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm watch for both Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

The areas that may be impacted are southward of Manatee County all the way down to the Florida Keys. ABC7 will continue to monitor this Tropical Storm watch and bring you the latest developments as they happen.

may be impacting our counties

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Payton
Second Memorial Day gun incident reported on Siesta Key
Chances increasing for storm to fire up
ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely
Afternoon storms turn severe over parts of Sarasota
Downburst from severe storm snaps utility poles
A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free

Latest News

monkeypox
The impact of Monkeypox
hurr tax
Hurricane tax holiday
ABC7 News at 4pm - June 1, 2022
Venice farmers market
Venice Farmer Market canceled Saturday due to potential weather