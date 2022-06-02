Tropical storm watch in effect for Manatee and Sarasota Counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm watch for both Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

The areas that may be impacted are southward of Manatee County all the way down to the Florida Keys. ABC7 will continue to monitor this Tropical Storm watch and bring you the latest developments as they happen.

may be impacting our counties

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.