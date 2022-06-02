Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Skyway DUI suspect ruled incompetent for trial

Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks before hitting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.(Florida Highway Patrol via WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge has been found incompetent to stand trial.

In a hearing Wednesday in Manatee County Court, Circuit Court Judge Lon Arend reviewed findings by a court-appointed psychiatrist and ruled Kristen Kay Watts is unable to proceed with hearings or enter a plea, court documents show.

Arend ordered Watts committed to a mental health treatment facility until she is deemed able to proceed. No details of the psychologist’s findings were released.

In March, troopers say Kristen Kay Watts drove through barricades set for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge 10K, heading toward the race route. Trooper Toni Schuck put her patrol SUV into Watts’ path, authorities said, to protect racers. They collided head-on. Troopers say they could smell the odor of alcohol on Watts’ breath.

The police report said Watts was only able to participate in one sobriety exercise and showed obvious signs of impairment around her eyes.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a blood sample was taken from Watts at 11:07 a.m. Hospital staff told investigators the test indicated Watts’ blood alcohol level was 0.271. The legal limit for drivers in Florida is 0.08.

At 2:31 p.m., Watts provided a breath sample, and the sample that was analyzed at .094. A second sample was provided at 2:34 p.m., which registered .090. These samples were collected approximately six hours after the collision.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Payton
Second Memorial Day gun incident reported on Siesta Key
Chances increasing for storm to fire up
ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely
Afternoon storms turn severe over parts of Sarasota
Downburst from severe storm snaps utility poles
A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free

Latest News

John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
Watching the tropics for a rainy weekend
Southbound I-75 traffic is Venice is slow due to a truck fire.
Truck fire slowing southbound-75 traffic in South Sarasota County
ABC7 News at 12:30pm - June 1, 2022
ABC7 News at Noon - June 1, 2022