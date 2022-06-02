Advertise With Us
Powerful storm damages homes in Bradenton

Storm damage at Pic Town Estate development in Bradenton.
Storm damage at Pic Town Estate development in Bradenton.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A powerful storm Tuesday night damaging at least two homes in the Pic Town Estate development in Bradenton. Some saying it almost felt like a tornado passing through.

“This storm came through with a massive amount of lightning, just a heavy, heavy downpour,” said Andrew Sullivan, a Pic Town Estate resident. “You can definitely hear that the trees were wanting to come down.”

On Wednesday the damage was apparent. The roof blown off one of the homes, twisted metal could be seen on top of another home. Strong winds snapping poles in half. Downed power lines forcing neighbors to go without power for about an hour.

“I’m pretty shocked, it’s a little too close for comfort,” said Bill Battersby, a neighbor. “Fortunately, we came through ok, nothing happened to our place but I walked out last night to see what happened and all the power lines are down, it was a pretty wild scene.”

Manatee County Code Enforcement was on hand placing a notice on the homes. No one was home in both of the homes that were damaged. The residents are responsible for the cleanup of the debris. Other parts of the development survived this storm ok.

“As a native Floridian, someone who has been through hurricanes before, it wasn’t necessarily the most scary,” said Sullivan. “For someone down here visiting, yes this could be a very scary experience.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

