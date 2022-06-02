Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Possibility of rain in the Suncoast, eyes still glued to Tropics

A look at the storm in the Tropics.
A look at the storm in the Tropics.(Sat)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is forecasting an 80 percent chance of the disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next day or two.

What may follow are tropical storm watches and/or warnings. The First Alert Weather team will continue to track those throughout the afternoon.

The largest concern for the Suncoast forecast is the chance of heavy rain which could lead to some local minor flooding of roads and poor drainage areas in the southern and interior areas, including Charlotte, Lee, and DeSoto counties.

Its still a bit early to put concrete numbers on anticipated rainfall as the system has not formed yet, but 1 to 3 inches area-wide with pockets of higher rain amounts seems reasonable, considering Thursday morning guidance. That could change with time.

In South Florida, the rain amounts could be as high as 7 to 10 inches. Anyone considering driving south to the tip of the state on Friday or Saturday should consider the likelihood of flooding rains there.

For us, it is very possible that Friday night and at least part of Saturday may be a washout. But when the rains will end on Saturday is still a question.

