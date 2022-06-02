Mrs. Wallace loves her students, has the ‘heart of a teacher’

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) – Spend a few minutes in Dru Wallace’s first grade class at Rowlett Academy and you can tell she adores each and every one of the sixteen students. She loves to teach the impressionable young minds about numbers, pronunciations and more. Those who know her say she has the heart of a teacher.

A parent wrote to ABC7 urging us to name Mrs. Wallace a Chalkboard Champ. The parent said when the family fell on hard times, Mrs. Wallace started a meal train for them and has created an environment for all her students to excel. Mrs. Wallace told us, " The K-1, I just love seeing the light in their eyes every day. The excitement, the love for learning, for being here. "

After reading the parent’s plea, ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law named Wallace the Chalkboard Champ for Manatee County for the month of April. Carl Reynolds presented the winning teacher with a $500 dollar check as the children cheered.

