Federal Railroad Administration announces funds for Florida Brightline Trains

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Railroad Administration has announced $24.2 million in rail infrastructure funding for Florida. This funding is part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program.

The program awarded 46 projects in 32 states and Washington D.C. Those funds will help expand rail service in rural Florida to transport goods as well as potentially ease traffic on I-4 through a passenger rail extension from Orlando to Tampa.

The state of Florida was awarded a total of up to $24.2 million for the following two projects:

The Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, LLC received up to $8.3 million for the Florida Panhandle Rural Capacity Expansion Project. The project will replace approximately 70,000 ties, install approximately 14,300 new ties, rehabilitate 11 sidings, and makes repairs to 60 grade crossings between Jacksonville and Pensacola. The project may also include the acquisition of certain eligible rail equipment. These project elements will improve the track structure which will increase the line capacity to serve growing demand. The project qualifies for the statutorily required set-aside for rural investment. Class III FGA will provide most of a 50 percent match, with contributions from three private sector sources.

Brightline Trains Florida, LLC received up to $15.9 million for a 67-mile extension from Orlando to Tampa on its high-speed intercity passenger rail system, mostly within the right-of-way of I-4 in in Central Florida. Brightline currently operates from Miami to West Palm Beach (Phase I), and the West Palm Beach to Orlando segment (Phase II) is currently under construction. The full build out of the Phase III extension would provide an alternative for travelers on an overburdened state highway system and is projected to reduce the number of vehicle miles traveled along I-4. Brightline, a privately-owned intercity passenger service provider, will provide a 50 percent match.

The Biden administration says it will triple funding for the infrastructure program to $1 billion a year for the next five years.

“Americans deserve a world-class rail system that allows people and goods to get where they need to go more quickly and affordably, while reducing traffic and pollution on our roads,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re proud to award these grants to improve passenger rail for riders and strengthen the freight rail that underpins our supply chains and makes our economy work.”

