DeSantis signs ‘Freedom First’ budget with harsh criticism for Biden

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Freedom First” budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 at The Villages while harshly criticizing the Biden administration.

The budget totals $109.9 billion and includes a record $1.24 billion in tax relief for Floridians.

Reserves at the end of Fiscal Year 2021-2022, totaled more than $20 billion, and reserves for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 are estimated to begin the year at more than $16 billion.

The state record $3.1 billion in line item vetoes.

During a press conference in The Villages, DeSantis had harsh words for President Biden saying it would have been better if the president had come in to office and “done nothing at all.”

The Governor also previewed upcoming sales tax holiday and talked about keeping Florida businesses up and running.

“Florida has preserved freedom and kept the economy open, which has enabled the state to outperform the nation in jobs, growth, and business formations,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our commitment to freedom has paid off. Our responsible fiscal policies have put the state in a strong position to make the record investments needed to support growth and opportunity in spite of the reckless fiscal and monetary policies of the Biden administration.”

