Commission rejects plans for controversial circus performances in Oneco

The Manatee County Commission denied a circus to have a 4-day run on property in Oneco(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A controversial R-rated circus performance troupe is going to have to find another place to raise its tent, Manatee County Commissioners said Thursday.

After hearing objections from residents in rural Oneco over concerns of noise, traffic and adult themes of the show, the commission voted 6-0 to deny Cirque Italia permission to rezone property it owns to allow a 40-day run of a horror-themed circus named “Paranormal.”

Cirque Italia owns the land that was previously Oneco Glass & Mirror.

Oneco resident Margi Nanney led a coalition of residents oppose to the show, circulating fliers and posting signs in the neighborhood. “Today, we’re looking for some heroes who will not ignore the hundreds of neighborhood voices who are asking you to vote no to this inappropriate zoning request,” she said during Thursday’s hearing.

The show’s website has a placard saying no one under 17 would be admitted to the show with a parent or guardian. The show is described as “a new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities.”

The dark theme of the show was a concern for pastors of several Oneco churches. “This is not what will benefit the redevelopment of Oneco,” said Bill Bailey, pastor of the Happy Gospel Church. “This type of programming is not acceptable in Oneco.”

Commissioners agreed. “I don’t think this is appropriate,” James Thatcher said. “It’s inconsistent with the County Comprehensive Plan.”

After public comments were heard, Scott Rudacille, an attorney representing Cirque Italia at the hearing, asked the commission for a continuance of the hearing, in order to make changes to their proposal. Commissioners denied the request and swiftly voted to deny the rezoning request.

Staff noted that Cirque Italia must wait a year before they can reapply to rezone the property

