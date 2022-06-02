Former plumber shines as kindergarten teacher

BRADENTON, Fla.(WWSB) – Darryl McCormack thought he would be plumber and that he was destined for that trade. After starting out in his father’s company, business turned sour and he got laid off. That put him on a new career path. Relatives suggested he go into teaching because he had a natural way with little kids and so he gave teaching a shot.

After putting in five years as a Head Start Instructor, McCormack headed for the classroom. More than two decades later he’s at Ballard Elementary School in Bradenton. He teaches Kindergarten. His connection with children from all walks of life has made him a popular teacher over the years and lead teacher’s aide Bonnie Winkel to nominate McCormack to be a Chalkboard Champion.

She said, “It’s very few and far between that we have a male kindergarten teacher and for him to have the compassion and patience he has with these kids. "

Her nomination spurred ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law to name Darryl McCormack the Chalkboard Champion for the month of April for Manatee County. Carl Reynolds presented the winner with a $500 check and the children cheered and the school year ended on a very bright note.

