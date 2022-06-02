Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall after five children were found unresponsive, police said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - North Charleston Police said five children have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday about children in a vehicle in a strip mall, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

WCSC reported that there has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Payton
Second Memorial Day gun incident reported on Siesta Key
Chances increasing for storm to fire up
ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely
Afternoon storms turn severe over parts of Sarasota
Downburst from severe storm snaps utility poles
A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free

Latest News

Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital...
Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital
The Manatee County Commission denied a circus to have a 4-day run on property in Oneco
Commission rejects plans for controversial circus performances in Oneco
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting