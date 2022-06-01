Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Zoning meeting to be held in Palmetto over Riviera Dunes construction

Residents are concerned over traffic and safety issues
Residents have some concerns over development plans
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Palmetto will hold a discussion Wednesday evening to discuss controversial development plans within Riviera Dunes.

Residents of the area say they are concerned about traffic issues following construction of new apartments near U.S. 301 that will cause hazardous conditions and significant backups.

They say the work in waterfront residential community runs contrary to existing zoning codes, Palmetto’s Comprehensive Plan, and the Riviera Dunes Master Plan.

Steve Teeple, vice president of the board of Laguna Riviera Dunes Condo Association, tells ABC7 that the work is violating the rights of residents and could possibly cause catastrophic and dangerous traffic issues among others.

“What happens if someone has a heart attack at the wrong time of day?” Teeple asked, pointing out that over 30 units per acre is a density that far exceeds the limits of the Zoning Code and Comprehensive Plan.

“We are homeowners in this area and we want people to be able to own homes here.” Teeple added.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center’s Longboat Key Room.

