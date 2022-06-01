Advertise With Us
Watching tropics for weekend rains

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The atmosphere over the Suncoast might be just stable enough today to avoid a repeat of yesterday’s severe weather. We can still expect to see evening drive-time thunderstorms with heavy downpours.

A general east wind will keep the storms that build inland moving to the Gulf waters in the evening and dissipating by the early night. Lighting and gusty winds, and heavy rain will again be the largest hazard today. However, organized severe weather is not anticipated.

The atmosphere becomes more stable tomorrow and rain chances go down. That drier weather will be short-lived as tropical moisture lurches toward Florida on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this moisture and other environmental conditions for the possible development of a tropical system in Gulf waters. Currently, the chance for a minor system to develop is 70%.

Regardless of development, Florida can expect an uptick in rain chances Friday night into Saturday with heavy rain, possibly flooding rain, in the southern half of the state. At present, it appears that the Suncoast will be on the northern edge of the heavier rains that South Florida will likely experience.

The forecast for the weekend is evolving and adjustments will be made over the next few days.

