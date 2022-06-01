Suspected prowler arrested in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man suspected of peeking into homes in Punta Gorda has been arrested and charged with prowling, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neighbors in the area of Sunkist Drive and Grapefruit Lane called deputies Wednesday after they observed a man peeking into windows and trespassing.

As the deputy arrived on scene, they observed a white male without a shirt, walking a bicycle between two trailers on Sunkist Drive. The deputy recognized him from past arrests as 24-year-old Shane Sexton.

Sexton got onto his bicycle and began to peddle away, deputies said, who followed him into a wooded area where he attempted to hide.

Sexton surrendered was taken into custody. He was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance without prescription

Possession or use of drug paraphernalia

Resisting officer without violence

Loitering or prowling

